Arms, ammunition found at locked house in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 1

Arms and ammunition were found in a closed house in Sector 31 here today.

In an over six-hour intensive search, the police recovered two hand grenades, 17 practice grenades, 43 empty cartridges and one bicait strip in the house. All arms and ammunition were in two polythene bags and were hidden inside the commode of a toilet. The bomb disposal team defused the grenades BKF 63 and MK-90 practice hand grenades and the bicait strip.

The ammunition found at a locked house in Gurugram.

It may be noted that the house is a few metres from the CNG pump where a triple murder took place late on Monday night. It was in the morning that the police barricaded the area and stopped vehicles there. Residents of the area were confined to their homes and a bomb squad was called on the spot.

Acting on a tip-off by a source, the Gurgaon police raided house No. P 12 in Sector 31 and found all ammunition, read a police statement.

A senior police officer said the house owner was Ravinder Aggarwal, who lived in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area and was a chartered accountant by profession. A team reached Aggarwal’s house in Delhi and took him to police station for investigation.