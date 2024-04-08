Authorities wake up from slumber after woman’s death

Hisar, April 7
The authorities woke up from their slumber after the tragic death of a 58-year-old woman.
A woman lost her life due to a pothole on a road near New Sabji Mandi on Friday.
The victim, who was riding pillion on a scooter, fell from the vehicle when it hit the damaged portion on the road.
Anita Devi sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital where she breathed her last.
After her death, the district authorities on Sunday carried out the repair work on the pothole-ridden road.
The police said victim’s son Deepak of Shiv Nagar was riding the scooter. The incident took place when they were on their way to new Sabji Mandi to get vegetables.
Jitender Sheoran, chief of the Hisar Sangharsh Samiti, said there are several potholes on the road. “I have been raising the issue of damaged roads for long, but to no avail,” he said.
