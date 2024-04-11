Awareness rally by students

Kurukshetra, April 10
A voter awareness rally was taken out under the joint aegis of Voter Literacy Club and National Service Scheme of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra.
Flagging off the awareness rally, college Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said every citizen can strengthen the democracy of the country with the power of the vote. Therefore, everyone should vote without fear or greed, and elect a capable leader who can act as a bridge between the people and the government.
