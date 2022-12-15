Bhiwani school withholds mark sheets, 'demands' 10-year fee; Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks reply

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a reply from the Department of School Education, Haryana, regarding an alleged demand for 10 years’ fee by a private school of Bhiwani for issuing mark sheets and school-leaving certificates to two brothers.

Allegations false Their fee is long overdue. We even paid their board exam fee from our own pocket… The parents are being misguided. Surender Singh, School Director

An inquiry by the Education Department had indicted the management of Juglal Senior Secondary School and recommended action against it. However, the parents of the children claimed the certificates had still not been released by the school authorities. They contacted an NGO which took the matter to the court.

Bhiwani District Education Officer Ram Avatar Sharma said, “We will file our reply in the court. Action has already been recommended against the school management.”

Surender Singh, director of the school, claimed the parents were misguided and levelled false allegations. “The fee of one of the brothers has not been paid for two-and-a-half years and the other for one-and-a-half years. We even paid their board exam fee from our own pocket,” he claimed, adding the mark sheet of the elder brother had been issued.

In a complaint lodged at the CM’s window, the mother of the students, Krishna, claimed they had paid the entire fee. “My elder son passed Class X in 2019 and Class XII in 2021. But the school refused to release his mark sheets. My younger son passed Class X from the same school in 2021. His mark sheets have also not been released,” she said, alleging the school asked them to first deposit Rs 1,10,000. “During the pandemic, my children neither attended the school nor took any online classes. We were facing financial constraints,” she said. Krishna later approached Swasthay Shiksha Sahyog Sangathan, an NGO, which moved the high court. The court has fixed December 21 as the next date of hearing.

