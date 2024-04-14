BJP plotting to crush Constitution, says Deepender

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 13

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said the BJP was moving ahead with a conspiracy to crush the Constitution and strangle democracy, but the Congress and people will not allow it to happen.

He was addressing a gathering at a rally organised by a local leader, Rajesh Joon, at Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district today.

Hooda said he was fighting for the interests of the state and on strength of public support, while the BJP was contesting on the basis of power, money and conspiracy. “They have neither any work to show nor any achievement to talk about. The Congress is going to people and talking about its development works,” he said.

During his tenure as Lok Sabha MP, he said he undertook several works, including bringing Metro to Bahadurgarh, a nuclear research institute, a cancer institute and an ITI. “The BJP has discriminated against the Rohtak Lok Sabha segment, including Bahadurgarh. Development works launched by the Congress are stuck even after 10 years,” he claimed.

“The Rohtak Lok Sabha poll will decide the outcome of the Assembly elections. If the Congress is voted to power, it will bring the Metro to Rohtak and construct an underpass and a ring road around Bahadurgarh,” he said.

He also participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. “I am proud that the Constitution, made under the leadership of Dr Ambedkar, also has the signature of my grandfather, Ch Ranbir Singh, as a member,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Democracy #Rajya Sabha #Rohtak