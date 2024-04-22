Haryana: BJP to rope in NRIs to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 21

To boost voter confidence in the BJP, the party state unit will now rope in NRIs to endorse Modi’s guarantees.

The NRI cell of Haryana BJP will hold a special ‘Udghosh Yatra’ early next month. It will be flagged off by CM Nayab Saini and will cover all 10 Lok Sabha seats. The NRIs participating in it will not just apprise the people of the changes made by the Modi government in last 10 years, but will also highlight the revamped position of India on the international level.

Sandeep Deswal, president, NRI Cell BJP Haryana, said that not just the people living in the country or state but even those staying abroad would do their bit for the country by participating in the yatra. He was speaking at a meeting of the NRI cell in Gurugram.

“Though many NRIs are not our voters, they want to do their bit by telling fellow Indians how the Modi government has changed the country’s position abroad and transformed lives of NRIs as well. We will go about this yatra in a big campaign vehicle equipped with LED screen and audio systems. The date is yet to be finalised but CM Saini will flag it,” said Deswal.

As per the plan, Udghosh yatra from each district will be led by the district convenor, co-convenor and the entire team of NRI Cell. A large number of Haryanvi NRIs will be joining the yatra in their respective districts. NRI Cell’s American convener Sartaj Singh Sekhon will be the key coordinator for the yatra while other coordinators have been appointed for Canada, United Kingdom, American East Coast and West Coast, Finland and Indonesia. The cell is using social media to tap successful Haryanvi NRIs and make them join the yatra even if virtually.

