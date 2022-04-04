BJP top leadership meets in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

After holding a series of meetings in Chandigarh, including dinner gathering with party MLAs, the BJP’s top brass is set to meet over dinner in New Delhi on April 4 to take stock of the political situation in the state, especially after the AAP government’s resolution in the Punjab Assembly, reiterating its claim on Chandigarh.

The venue for the event would be the residence of Congressman-turned-BJP leader and Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh. Besides Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, party MPs and Haryana ministers would be in attendance.

The tone for the April 4 New Delhi meeting was set today by Dhankar.”The BJP strongly condemns Punjab’s unilateral resolution on the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In fact, we demand our rightful share of the SYL canal water from Punjab,” Dhankar asserted.

Meanwhile, with the municipal election in Haryana round the corner, the BJP is set to checkmate the AAP on the issues of the transfer of Chandigarh and SYL waters. After its success in Punjab, the AAP announced its intention to contest the municipal election on the party symbol.