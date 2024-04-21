Black flags shown to BJP MP

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, April 20
BJP MP and Lok Sabha candidate from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency Dharambir Singh, former minister Om Prakash Yadav and other party leaders were shown black flags by villagers at a public meeting in Seehma village of the Narnaul Assembly segment today.
The leaders left the venue as their efforts to placate the villagers failed. They had come to attend the public meeting this morning. However, as soon as they started addressing the villagers, some residents started raising anti-BJP slogans and showed them black flags.
At a programme in Seehma village a few months ago, former CM ML Khattar had said it would be made a sub-tehsil. The move was opposed by residents of nearby Dongra Ahir village, who were demanding sub-tehsil status. The BJP was accused of creating a rift among villagers.
