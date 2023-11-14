Bus driver killed in Ambala

PTI

Ambala, November 13

A Haryana Roadways bus driver died after he was attacked by unidentified assailants in Ambala Cantt last night, the police said on Monday.

The deceased was later identified as Rajveer (51) of Sonepat. He was posted at the Ambala Cantonment bus stand.

After being attacked, he was brought to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, in a critical condition, from where he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment, the police said.

According to the police, Rajveer was on parking duty last night. Around 2 am, an argument broke out between Rajveer and 4-5 occupants of an SUV. The assailants attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the spot, the police said.

