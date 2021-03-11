Cadre upbeat, will win Haryana polls, says new Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Newly-appointed Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan took charge today along with three other working presidents, Suresh Gupta, Jitendar Bhardwaj and Ram Kishan Gujjar. The fourth working president, Shruti Choudhary, was told to be suffering from “Covid”.

Flanked by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Deputy CLP leader Aftab Ahmed, chief whip BB Batra and most Congress MLAs, Bhan said, “We have taken 11 hours to reach here as we were stopped at 40 places on our way to Chandigarh. There is so much enthusiasm in party workers. It reflects the anger against the present state government. Fuel prices have doubled or tripled. The state which used to be power surplus is now facing a shortage. What relation does the present government have with Adani Power?”

He added, “We will win the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections by a two-thirds majority. We will win all the 10 seats in the next Lok Sabha poll.”

Hooda said, “There is so much enthusiasm among the workers as every section of society is upset with the BJP-JJP government. The Congress is the only option.”

On the question of the absence of outgoing state president Kumari Selja, state in charge Vivek Bansal replied that she had been waiting here. “We got late. She had to catch a flight to Delhi,” he said.

On the absence of national chairman of OBC department of the Congress Capt Ajay Yadav, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, former CLP leader Kiran Choudhry and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, Bansal clarified, “Capt Ajay Yadav had a prescheduled programme, Surjewala is busy in upcoming ‘chintan-shivar’ of the party and Kiran Choudhry has Covid. I admit that Kuldeep Bishnoi is upset. But he is dedicated to the party. All are one and would work together.”

On Surjewala’s assertion that Bishnoi would have been a better choice for president, Bansal said that he didn’t compare the two and talked about only capability. There was one post and it could have gone to one person only.”

Hooda said, “You had talked about groups in the party. There is no groupism among the workers. Soon, the organisation will be set up.”

On AAP as a challenge, Bhan said that those who had joined it were now repenting.