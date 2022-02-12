Changes proposed in property rules in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, February 11

The BJP-JJP government has proposed major changes in the Haryana Building Code-2017 to give relief to commercial property owners.

Under the proposal, commercial colonies, including shopping mall, multiplex, departmental store, integrated commercial complex, service apartment, unstarred hotel and offices can have a ground coverage of 60 per cent. Floor area ratio (FAR) of 175 per cent has been allowed to these categories, officials said.

Similarly, dhabas will have a maximum ground coverage and FAR of 40 per cent each. For banquet halls, the maximum ground coverage and FAR have been pegged at 50 per cent each. Starred hotels will have ground coverage of 40 per cent and FAR of 175 per cent.

For restaurants, the ground coverage has been fixed as 60 per cent while FAR is 175 per cent. Amusement park can have ground coverage of 30 per cent and FAR of 50 per cent. However, amusement parks have been allowed 15 per cent commercial component besides FAR.

While the data centre industry can have ground coverage of up to 60 per cent, it would have maximum FAR of 500 per cent. The officials said all stakeholders had been asked to submit their suggestions and objections till March 6. After receiving suggestions and objections, the state government will issue notification amending the Haryana Building Code, the officials added.