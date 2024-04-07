 Charuni asks BKU office-bearers to remain united : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Charuni asks BKU office-bearers to remain united

Charuni asks BKU office-bearers to remain united

Charuni asks BKU office-bearers to remain united

Gurnam Singh, BKU (Charuni) chief



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 6

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh has cautioned his union’s office-bearers not to go with any political party until any decision is taken by the union. He further said in case of not adhering to the direction, they will lose their position in the union.

Singh has already announced that his political outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will participate in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

In a video message addressing the office-bearers, Gurnam Singh said, “People belonging to various political parties must be approaching you for vote and support, but I request you not to go with any political party until a decision is taken by the committee formed. We will support and vote unitedly. All our office-bearers at the block, district and state levels in Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will stay united.”

He has requested the office-bearers not to get associated with any party till a decision is taken in this regard. In case of not adhering to the direction, the office-bearer will lose posts in the union, though they will remain members.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “During the election, the political leaders approach the farmer unions to get their support and give assurance regarding the MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan report, but after forming the government no political party focuses on the farmers’ issues.”

Don’t associate with any party

People belonging to various political parties must be approaching you for vote and support, but I request you not to go with any party until a decision is taken by the committee. — Gurnam Singh, BKU (Charuni) chief

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Kurukshetra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

8
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

9
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Police crack whip on drug peddlers, bootleggers, model code violators

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Two peddlers land in police dragnet with 5.5 kg heroin

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work