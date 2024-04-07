Charuni asks BKU office-bearers to remain united

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 6

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh has cautioned his union’s office-bearers not to go with any political party until any decision is taken by the union. He further said in case of not adhering to the direction, they will lose their position in the union.

Singh has already announced that his political outfit Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will participate in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

In a video message addressing the office-bearers, Gurnam Singh said, “People belonging to various political parties must be approaching you for vote and support, but I request you not to go with any political party until a decision is taken by the committee formed. We will support and vote unitedly. All our office-bearers at the block, district and state levels in Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will stay united.”

He has requested the office-bearers not to get associated with any party till a decision is taken in this regard. In case of not adhering to the direction, the office-bearer will lose posts in the union, though they will remain members.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “During the election, the political leaders approach the farmer unions to get their support and give assurance regarding the MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan report, but after forming the government no political party focuses on the farmers’ issues.”

