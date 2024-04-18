Civic body seals 2 illegal shops in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, April 17
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has sealed two shops which had allegedly been built recently without getting a commercial building map sanctioned from the MC.
On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha and Joint Municipal Commissioner Neelam Mehra, the shops were sealed at Labour Colony in Ward 16.
Sources said the authorities of the MCYJ got information that a man had got a residential building map sanctioned in Labour Colony of Yamunanagar, but he had constructed two shops on the basis of the said residential building map.
The authorities also got information that a portion of the said shops was constructed by encroaching upon a piece of land belonging to the MC.
The authorities of the MC formed a team, comprising assistant town planner (ATP) of the MC Deepak Sukhija, building inspector Naresh Dahiya and other officials of the MC, to take action in the matter.
The team inspected the said sites and found that the two shops were constructed in violation of rules.
The team found that the owner of the shops got a residential building map sanctioned instead of getting a commercial one.
“After the inspection of the site, we issued a notice to the owner of the shops, but he did not respond to the notice. Therefore, the shops were sealed on Tuesday afternoon,” said ATP Sukhija.
He said after sealing the shops, a notice was pasted on the shops giving the warning that if the building owner opened the seal without the permission of the MC authorities, action would be taken against him.
“Illegal constructions and encroachments will not be allowed anywhere in the MC area,” said Sukhija.
