Commission imposes fine on PNB’s former manager

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRTSC) has imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Sanjeev Kishore Rohatgi, former branch manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Badli, Jhajjar district, for not adhering to the prescribed service deadline. The fine will have to be deposited in the state treasury and the receipt is to be submitted to the HRTSC within 30 days of the order.

A spokesperson said HRTSC Chief Commissioner TC Gupta had taken suo motu notice into the matter and conducted a hearing on April 10. Jitendra Malik, Sub-Divisional Officer-cum-Dairy Officer, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Jhajjar; Amanpreet Bakshi, branch manager, Badli; Rohatgi and applicant Shakuntala were present.

Rohatgi said after obtaining ‘principle’ approval for the loan on April 21, 2022, the purchase was also made on April 24, 2022. But, when the customer came for distribution, it was found that the applicant’s CIBIL score was not satisfactory, so the payment was not made.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar