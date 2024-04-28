Commission imposes fine on PNB’s former manager

Chandigarh, April 27
The Haryana Right to Service Commission (HRTSC) has imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Sanjeev Kishore Rohatgi, former branch manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Badli, Jhajjar district, for not adhering to the prescribed service deadline. The fine will have to be deposited in the state treasury and the receipt is to be submitted to the HRTSC within 30 days of the order.
A spokesperson said HRTSC Chief Commissioner TC Gupta had taken suo motu notice into the matter and conducted a hearing on April 10. Jitendra Malik, Sub-Divisional Officer-cum-Dairy Officer, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Jhajjar; Amanpreet Bakshi, branch manager, Badli; Rohatgi and applicant Shakuntala were present.
Rohatgi said after obtaining ‘principle’ approval for the loan on April 21, 2022, the purchase was also made on April 24, 2022. But, when the customer came for distribution, it was found that the applicant’s CIBIL score was not satisfactory, so the payment was not made.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup
In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...
Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan
The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...
Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi
Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...