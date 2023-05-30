Cong in alliance with people in state, says Selja

Hisar, May 29
Former Union Minister and Congress general secretary Kumari Selja said the Congress had an alliance with people and the party would form the government in the state on the basis of this alliance.
Addressing a press conference in Uklana town of Hisar district today, she alleged that the BJP-JJP alliance had failed in terms of governance and people were looking forward to the Congress in the next Assembly polls. She claimed that the Congress would also come to power in the Centre.
