Congress ready to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats: Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

Amidst talks of seat-sharing in the INDIA bloc, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today staked a claim to all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking during a press conference, he said seat-sharing in INDIA had to be decided at the state level. “We want to contest all 10 seats,” he said.

On whether he had any objection to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) joining INDIA, he said, “So far it is not a part of INDIA. I have no problem in the INLD joining INDIA.”

Replying to Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s allegations against former Education Minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, he said if a reference had to be sent to the high court, it should have been against the accused.

After the three-day Vidhan Sabha session, he said, “No satisfactory reply came from the government on various issues.”

He again reiterated that Haryana was No. 1 in unemployment. “The CM cited the data from just one agency. It is to be seen what NITI Aayog has said. The CMIE has put unemployment figures above 30 per cent. Over 2 lakh jobs are vacant in the government sector,” he said, adding that the HPSC had been recruiting people from outside the state.

On CM Manohar Lal Khattar taking oath on the Gita, promising action against officials in the HPSC scam, he asked how many had been convicted in the scam so far.

State Congress President Udai Bhan, who was present at the press conference, along with MLAs Aftab Ahmed, BB Batra, Geeta Bhukkal and Jagbir Malik, said, “Parliament is being misused. More than 140 MPs have been suspended. The government is not ready to listen to the Opposition, which is seeking a reply from the Home Minister on the security breach. We will hold a protest at all district headquarters on December 22.”

