Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

Patiala, May 26

PM Narendra Modi has extended his commendation to BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur in a letter, recognising her family’s generation-long commitment to serving the people of the state. In his letter, the PM lauded the public service record of Preneet’s family, highlighting the contributions of Captain Amarinder Singh, both as Chief Minister and as a grassroots leader. He expressed confidence in her ability to represent the people of Patiala, citing her consistent advocacy for the state’s progress and prosperity over the past the past two decades.

“As a distinguished Parliamentarian, you have consistently raised critical issues concerning the progress and prosperity of Punjab for over two decades. The strong bond you have established with the people of Patiala speaks volumes about the integrity and dedication with which you have tirelessly worked towards the betterment of the region,” the Prime Minister said.

Expressing gratitude, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Your recognition of our family’s service to the state strengthens our resolve to serve Patiala and Punjab with renewed dedication. We are committed to advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat as well as Viksit Punjab.”

