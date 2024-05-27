People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 26

In this election season full of speeches, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor refrained from giving one as he campaigned for Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar.

Instead, he shared a poem. “Since, I am in Punjab, I won’t say ‘sab changa si’ or what not, because things are not-so-changa. We are witnessing disturbing trends in our country as democracy is being diluted gradually. Over the last few years, the country has not seen Hindutva grow, instead Moditva grow, where we see the picture of the PM on rice bags, his life-size cut-outs at railway stations placed for a selfie and even on Covid-vaccine certificates. This has now become truly embarrassing. People are looking for a change,” he said.

Addressing the issues of trade and industry in Amritsar, Tharoor said if the INDIA bloc won, several trade policies and projects would be reconsidered. “We will ensure that your concerns are heard and promises fulfilled. We had done that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s government and will do it now as well,” added Tharoor.

Replying to a question on who would be the PM in case the INDIA bloc wins, Tharoor said, “The decision on PM candidate will be taken unanimously. We are a presidential party that runs on parliamentary system.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shashi Tharoor