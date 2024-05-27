PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander/Aman Sood

Khanna/Patiala, May 26

Priyanka Gandhi today kickstarted her Punjab campaign by addressing the Nyay Sankalp rally at the new grain market in Khanna. The Congress general secretary, Priyanka campaigned in favour of Fatehgarh Sahib candidate Dr Amar Singh.

Priyanka Gandhi with senior Congress leaders in Khanna on Sunday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Attired in a Punjabi suit, Priyanka greeted the crowd with “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Sat Sri Akal saareya nu”. The crowd was in awe of Priyanka’s charisma and everyone stood up from their chairs to catch her glimpse.

Lashing out at the BJP, she said, “It does not understand the jazba (spirit) and emotions of Punjabis. Today I am standing on the land of the Gurus, which is also known as the land of martyrs, and I am the daughter and granddaughter of a martyr. PM Modi has never respected farmers, who made the county self-sufficient with their sweat and blood. The one who gives us food is a farmer and one who guards the nation at the border is also a farmer’s son”, she said.

She said the scenario in the country had changed for the last 10 years and it had become difficult for farmers to survive. The GST had been imposed but the MSP, as promised, had not been given to farmers by the government.

Attacking Modi, she said, “Satta ke liye kuch bhi kar dalenge Modi ji” and it had come to limelight during farmers’ protest. “He did not care when they were dying and we lost 700 farmers in the year-long protest. It is just before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections that he repealed the three farm laws. This shows how he can do anything to remain in power but cares not even a bit for them,” she said.

Modi had only burdened farmers with the GST while MSP remained only on papers. Not only Punjab farmers, but also apple growers of Himachal Pradesh had been severely affected by Modi’s policies of favouring corporate houses, she added.

Priyanka promised the MSP, crop damage compensation within one month and GST waiver on agricultural equipment if the Congress came to power and said, “It’s time to show Modi the door who can do anything to remain in power. This is the time to choose the one who holds farmers and their sacrifices as supreme.”

She blamed the Modi-led Central Government for ignoring serious issues of women and doing nothing to ensure their development and social security. At the ‘Naari Nyay Sammelan’ event at a banquet hall in Patiala in support of Congress candidate Dr Dharmavira Gandhi, Priyanka highlighted how the BJP regime had let down women and ignored their issues.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra