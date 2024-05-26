12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

London, May 26
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.
Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).
“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew...reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the statement said.
The airport did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.
The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence. (AP)
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension
Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves extension; was to...
FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police
27 people were killed and 3 others injured in the massive fi...
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; hospital owner arrested
Delhi Government orders magisterial inquiry into fire traged...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Hamas armed wing says it launched 'big missile' attack on Israel's Tel Aviv
Rockets were launched from Gaza Strip, reports Hamas Al-Aqsa...