12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

London, May 26

Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew...reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” the statement said.

The airport did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence. (AP)

