Come June 6, Rahul Gandhi will leave country: Home Minister Amit Shah

Ludhiana, May 26

“The counting of votes will conclude on June 4 and on June 6, Rahul Gandhi will leave for Thailand. While Rahul is known for his frequent vacations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spent Diwali on the border with soldiers, showing his commitment without taking a single day off during his 23-year public service so far,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in an exclusive chat with The Tribune here on Sunday.

Shah said AAP and the Congress governments had betrayed Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for not paying Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per month to every woman, which they had promised before the poll.

“In the pursuit of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s interests, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has turned Punjab the party’s ATM. The AAP is using the hard-earned money of the people for fighting court cases of Kejriwal and elections,” he said.

The 59-year-old BJP stalwart said Modi had achieved the target of 310 seats in fifth phase. “The responsibility for crossing “400 paar” lies with the people voting for the last phase, particularly with Punjab,” he said.

