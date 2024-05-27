After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 26

Despite facing backlash from farmers, BJP candidate Preneet Kaur’’’’s campaign has gained much-needed fillip barely a few days before the elections following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Polo Ground on Thursday.

Party insiders revealed that the rally, which saw a huge turnout from people, has slightly tilted the political scale in her favour and caused jitters among opposition leaders, who are also pressing the star campaigners of their parties to visit Patiala constituency.

A day after the rally, Preneet intensified her campaign by visiting the rural areas. She was defensive due to the death of protesting farmer Surinderpal Singh at Sehri village, but now the sitting MP has taken a more aggressive stance against the farmers.

Rather than seeking to appease them, she is focusing on garnering support from farm labourers and the Dalits in rural areas as well as relying on a solid base of Hindu voters in the city and Dera Bassi.

Party insiders say that the enthusiasm and large attendance at Modi’s rally have injected fresh energy into Preneet’s campaign.

The four-time MP could not get the support of her husband and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during campaigning, who is also a prominent Jat leader.

Capt Amarinder Singh continues to be perceived as a pro-farmer leader since the first major farmer agitation in 2020-21 began during his tenure as Chief Minister and he opposed the farm laws.

Since March 14, when Preneet joined the BJP, Amarinder had not attended a single political event with her, triggering speculation about his health.

‘Bid to sabotage rally by cops, admn’

Preneet Kaur has accused the police and administrative machinery of attempting to sabotage the PM’s rally at Polo Ground on Thursday. She raised the issue with the BJP high command, alleging that BJP supporters faced difficulties reaching the venue. “Farmers blocked the main highways leading to Patiala and the police prevented people from entering the venue after 2 pm,” she said. “Additionally, the electricity supply was cut off to the pandal for an extended period,” said Preneet.

