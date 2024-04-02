Cop alleges blackmail, online fraud

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 1

A local policeman has alleged that he had been blackmailed and defrauded of Rs 1.85 lakh.

In a complaint lodged at Arya Nagar police station, Constable Vinod Kumar has stated that he received a call from a mobile number on March 22.

“The caller was a girl, who trapped me. On March 26, I got a call from another number. The caller identified himself as a DSP and told me that there was a complaint against me and I would be arrested,” said the constable.He said the caller who claimed to be a DSP told him to contact a YouTube officer and gave him his numbers.

“When I called on those numbers, I was told to send Rs 1,85,500 on certain numbers. After I did that, they asked me to send more money. Then, I had suspicion and lodged the complaint,” he added.The police has registered an FIR under Sections 406 and 420 on his complaint.

