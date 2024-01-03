Dealers resort to rationing, fuel stations dry up across Haryana

Tribune Reporters

Rohtak, January 2

Panic buying of fuel was witnessed in different parts of the state on the second day of the strike by truckers, leading to the drying up of petrol stations in several districts by the late evening.

A number of petrol-station owners/managers resorted to rationing of fuel, while many others said they might also have to do so if the strike continued.

The protesting truckers and transporters also staged demonstrations against the new law which provides a jail term of 7-10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh for the drivers involved in hit-and-run cases. Narinder Singh, state joint secretary of the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said they would continue their strike until these stringent provisions in the law were withdrawn.

Ambala: Panic buying of fuel was witnessed, with many vehicle owners/drivers asking for full tanks and several others insisting on getting petrol/diesel filled in their bottles and drums.

A fuel-pump owner in Ambala City said, “Some people wanted their bottles filled but we refused them so that the other people could get these as per their needs. Even diesel is being given in limited quantities.”

Madan Mohan Chhabra, who owns a fuel station in Kurukshetra, said, “While the situation was normal till noon, a frantic buying has picked up as the day progressed.”

Meanwhile, the tanker drivers staged a demonstration and raised slogans against the government.

Karnal: The strike of private transporters and drivers affected the movement of thousands of vehicles in Karnal and Kaithal districts. So far, no major impact was visible on fuel stations and other commodities, but it might cause panic buying of fuel in the coming days if the strike continued. Drivers and transporters staged a protest demonstration in Karnal transport Nagar under the banner of the AIMTC.

Panipat: As many as 50 per cent of trucks and other private commercial vehicles stayed off the roads on Tuesday in Panipat, said Dharambeer Malik, the state president of the All-India Motor Transport Congress.

A substantial reduction was recorded in the number of vehicles reaching the IOCL refinery to fill petrol and diesel. The vehicles involved in transporting of LPG cylinders also did not ply.

Private bus and truck operators remained on strike in Sonepat, due to which the residents had to face much inconvenience.

Hisar: The members of the Petrol Pump Association said they could resort to rationing of fuel from tomorrow if the supply of oil remained disrupted. The president of Hisar unit of the association, Rajkumar Salemgarh said only 25 per cent of the required fuel had been supplied in the district in the past two days. Some panic buying was also witnessed in the evening.

Gurugram: Though there is no panic buying at petrol pumps in the district so far, the impact of transporters’ strike was visible in commercial and industrial zones. The city has around three lakh registered commercial vehicles, of which over one lakh stopped plying on Tuesday. The numbers are expected to increase. The situation was similar in Nuh district.

Faridabad: Though no panic was visible at the petrol pumps on Tuesday, a pump owner said the situation could turn serious if the supplies remained affected for a day or two. The protesting truck drivers also blocked roads in Palwal and Faridabad in protest against the new law.

Subhash Kaushik, an office-bearer of the transporters’ association, said the drivers of around 80,000 trucks in the district had resorted to strike in protest against the new hit-and-run law.

Jhajjar: No major impact of truckers’ strike was witnessed in Jhajjar. Fuel stations functioned as usual across the district.

The new legal provisions

Truckers and transporters staged demonstrations against the new law that provides for a jail term of 7-10 years and a fine of Rs 7 lakh for the drivers involved in hit-and-run cases

