Deepender: South Haryana hit hard by Agnipath scheme

Rewari, March 23
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today said South Haryana had been hit hard by the Agniveer Scheme as this was a land of patriots and brave soldiers who dream of fighting for the country since childhood.
He was addressing a Jan Aakrosh rally at Dahina village here. He also paid tributes to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their martyrdom day.
“After the Agnipath scheme, the doors of the Army have been closed for the people of Haryana. By bringing schemes like Agniveer, the BJP government has weakened the Army and ruined the dreams of the youth,” he said.
Deepender said the demand for formation of Ahir Regiment was completely justified and he fully supported it. “I have continuously raised the demand for the formation of ‘Ahir Regiment’ prominently in Parliament, but the government, far from providing the Ahir Regiment, implemented the Agnipath Scheme. I will continue to make efforts for the formation of the Ahir Regiment,” the MP said.
He said the Ahir community and Ahirwal area always made sacrifices for the defence and security of the country, be it the war of 1962, 1965 or 1971 or the Kargil war, the soldiers of Haryana never shied away from making the supreme sacrifice. He said no one can forget the battle of Rezang La in 1962 when 120 Ahir soldiers took on 5,000 Chinese soldiers and made the supreme sacrifice to save the Chushul airstrip from enemy hands.
He said every year about 5,500 permanent recruitments were made in the Army from Haryana, but now only 225 permanent recruitments will be made. Not only this, the government is also discriminating in the sacrifice of martyrs through the Agnipath scheme.
“The sad thing is the government is not even giving martyr status to Agniveers who were martyred in the line of duty. Agniveer soldiers don’t get any pension, gratuity and their dependents don’t get medical and other facilities. Apart from this, Agniveer is not getting the status of ex-serviceman and the facilities available to ex-servicemen,” Deepender said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Agnipath #Agniveers #Deepender Hooda #Indian Army #Rajya Sabha #Rewari
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi