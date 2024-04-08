Entrepreneurship, skill development vital for economic growth: Experts

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 7

The Department of Commerce and Entrepreneurship Development and Atmanirbhar Bharat Club organised a one-day multidisciplinary national seminar (online) on ‘Entrepreneurship and Skill Development in the Modern Business Landscape’ at Arya Kanya Mahavidayalya in Shahabad Markanda.

College principal Aarti Trehan said in today’s dynamic business environment, entrepreneurship and skill development played pivotal roles in driving innovation, economic growth and societal progress.

“As we navigate through the complexities of the modern marketplace, it becomes imperative to foster an ecosystem that nurtures entrepreneurial spirit and develop essential skills,” the principal added.

Seminar’s convener Veena said at the time of rapid technological advancements and global challenges, entrepreneurs were uniquely positioned to identify opportunities, adapt to changing landscapes and create solutions that address evolving needs.

Keynote speaker Prof Jyoti Rana, Registrar, Shree Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram, said in the ever-evolving global economy, entrepreneurship and skill development had emerged as crucial pillars for sustainable growth and innovation.

“In today’s fast-paced world, entrepreneurs play a vital role in identifying emerging market trends, disrupting industries and introducing novel solutions to complex challenges,” she added.

Prof Anurekha Sharma from the Department of Electronic Science, who was the chief guest during the valedictory session, said entrepreneurial mindset equips individuals with tools to turn their ideas into reality.

“Empowering entrepreneurship and skill development requires concerned efforts from stakeholders across sectors in modern business landscape. The government can create conductive policy environments to streamline the regulatory process and invest in entrepreneurship education and training programmes,” said Prof Anurekha, who is the coordinator of Technology Incubation Centre at Kurukshetra University.

Anju, head, Department of Commerce, said 212 delegates, research scholars and students were registered for the seminar and 167 presented their papers related to the theme of the seminar.

Solutions to evolving needs

