Ex-CM Khattar steps up campaign

Karnal, April 13

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expedited his campaign trail to ensure his victory from the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency and also for the victory of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the Karnal Assembly bypoll.

On the second day of his visit to Karnal, Khattar on Saturday held several rounds of meetings with party workers, leaders and people not only from Karnal but also from other parts of the state.

He encouraged the party workers and leaders, exhorting them to reach out to each and every household and make people aware of the welfare works done by the Union and the state governments.

He claimed that people wanted to bring the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power for the third consecutive term. He also claimed that the BJP would win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Karnal bypoll seat.

“We are getting good response from the people and the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Karnal bypoll seat. PM Modi will lead the country for the third consecutive time,” said Khattar.

Khattar took a dig at the election manifesto of the Congress ‘nyay patra’ and said the Congress should make itself faction-free and resolve internal conflicts first before pointing fingers at others.

Meanwhile, Khattar, on the occasion of Baisakhi festival, paid obeisance at Nirmal Kutia and Dera Kar Sewa Gurdwara. He extended his greetings to the people of the country. He was honoured with ‘siropa’ and ‘kirpan’ by the management of gurdwaras. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of Jalliawala Bagh.

