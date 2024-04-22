Faridabad vendor stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 21

A 60-year-old man was allegedly found dead in his house here last night.

The victim was identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of D block of the NIT-2 here. He was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified person, who managed to slip away before the family could know about the incident.

Victim’s son Yatin told the police that his father, who used to earn a living by selling soda drinks on a wheeled cart near the bus stand, was found dead when he returned from work around 9 pm on Saturday.

He said his father had returned home after work around 5.30 pm but no one was there at the time. It is claimed that an unidentified youth known to the victim followed him into the house, located on the first floor, stabbed him to death and fled before anyone could notice.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused are likely to be arrested soon, said a police official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad