Farmer dies in mishap

Karnal, December 7
A 45-year-old farmer was killed in an accident at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill on Wednesday. The deceased was later identified as Subhash of Lalupura village in the district.
Subhash had reportedly brought sugarcane to the mill. There, his tractor did not start due to some snag. He started pushing his tractor with the help of another one, after which he got stuck between both tractors and suffered severe injuries.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared “brought dead”.
The police later handed over the body to the family members.
