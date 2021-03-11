Farmers' mahapanchayat in Delhi today

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 21

On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), various farmer organisations will hold a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 22. This was stated by Sewa Singh Arya, state president, BKU, Arya.

Farmers head to Delhi on Sunday.ANI

Memo to be submitted to President later It’s a day-long kisan panchayat and after its conclusion, a memorandum will be submitted to the President. If the government tries to create any kind of disturbance, it will be responsible for the consequences. — Sewa Singh Arya, State Chief, BKU, Arya

He said farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar and other states would participate in the mahapanchayat to press their demands.

Arya said the farmers of Haryana would assemble near the KMP Expressway at 9 am and thereafter move towards Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Sonepat police are making arrangements for the smooth flow of traffic. SP Himanshu Garg said the police personnel would be there to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Their demands include justice for the families, which lost their loved ones in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, release of farmers who are in jails for the past nine months, arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and law to ensure MSP guarantee among others.

“Law to ensure MSP guarantee was promised by the Prime Minister and it should be implemented,” Arya said, adding that all farmers of the country should be made debt-free. He further said the Electricity Amendment Bill-2022 should be cancelled as it was against the farmers.

Highlighting the other demands, he said the support price of sugarcane should be increased and arrears should be paid immediately, India should come out of World Trade Organisation and cancel all free trade agreements and all cases registered during the farm agitation should be withdrawn. “Besides, the government should release the outstanding compensation of the farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” Arya demanded.

"If the government tries to create any kind of disturbance, it will be responsible for the consequences," he added.

