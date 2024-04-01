Farmers show black flags to BJP MLA at Ratia

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 31

BJP MLA from the Ratia Assembly constituency in Fatehabad district, Laxman Napa, faced protest from farmer organisations during his tour to Chankothi village today.

The MLA had gone to the village to extend an invitation for the CM’s rally at Ratia on April 5. However, a group of farmer activists showed black flags and raised slogans against the BJP government and the MLA.

The Ratia Sadar police station incharge and his team reached the venue and took control of the situation. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) group leader Gurlal Singh said they had decided to oppose BJP candidates during the Lok Sabha poll.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre is at odds with farmers’ bodies who are demanding fulfilment of its promises. Moreover, the farmers who suffered losses due to the floods have not got compensation for crop loss in flood-affected areas, and for repair of houses,” he said.

