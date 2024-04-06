From selfie points to plays, Mahendragarh administration going all out to educate voters

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, April 5

The district authorities are carrying out multiple activities to motivate electors so that they exercise their franchise in a seamless manner during the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 25.

Voting awareness in Jagadhri Yamunanagar: The district administration is setting up ‘selfie points’ to increase voting awareness among the people of the district and ensure 100 per cent voting. Ayush Sinha, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Electoral Officer of Yamunanagar Assembly Constituency, inaugurated a selfie point by taking his selfie at the Mini-Secretariat in Jagadhri on Friday. He also inaugurated a selfie point at Saral Kendra at the Mini- Secretariat on Thursday. TNS Half marathon A half marathon, on the theme of ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’, will be organised soon with the help of social outfits. — Deepak Babulal Karwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner

A total of 70.81 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Mahendragarh district in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The authorities this time are focusing on increasing the polling percentage.

Interestingly, the district administration has also got short video clips prepared for spreading awareness among the masses that their participation in the elections was important, as it was considered the biggest festival of democracy.

The short videos were being uploaded on social media platforms and the district administrative officers were also sharing these posts from their social media handles to reach out to maximum number of voters.

“Our teams are staging plays at educational institutes, holding seminars, taking out awareness rallies, organising essay and slogan writing, quiz competition and making rangoli for educate the people about the significance of their voting right. These activities are being held under SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation,” said Deepak Babulal Karwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner.

He said a play was staged at Industrial Training Institute and Government Women College in Narnaul on Friday for encouraging the students to vote on May 25. Selfie points had also been created at various educational institutes for the students and teachers so that they could post their selfie on social media platforms for motivating others to cast their votes.

“A half marathon, on the theme of ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Desh Ka Garv’, will be organised soon with the help of social outfits,” Karwa added.

