Garbage dumped into canals

THE banks of the Agra and Gurugram canals passing through the city have been turned into spots for dumping waste. With tonnes of garbage thrown on the banks and inside the canals, it has led to pollution of irrigation water, despite the tall claims of implementing the smart city project worth hundreds of crores. The authorities concerned should launch a drive to ensure that the offenders are punished.

Ramnik Chahal, Faridabad

Illegal U-turn causing traffic chaos

THE illegal U-turn on IFFCO Chowk is proving to be a big nuisance for commuters on the MCG road. Buses and trucks are taking this turn to avoid longer routes, leading to traffic congestion. The police have tried to close the turn by placing some barricades, but they remain in place till cops are present and after they leave, the bus staff removes the barricades. The authorities need to close this U-turn permanently.

Priyam Sachdeva, Gurugram

Roads leading to park in poor condition

THE MDC 6 Main Park, adjoining HEWO Apartments is very well maintained. However, the approach roads connecting main road with the park are always dirty, emanating foul smell. These roads are not cleaned for months. It is difficult to reach the park without covering your nose or getting your feet dirty. The timings for switching off and on the streetlights also need to be fixed.

Raj, Panchkula

