Gurugram to supply treated sewage water for farming

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 2

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Gurugram administration plans to reuse treated sewage water for irrigation in parched villages of Gurugram and neighbouring districts. The ambitious project aims at utilising 550 MLD treated waste water from Dhanwapur and Behrampur sewage treatment plants (STPs) for irrigating over 51,000 acres in 30 villages. These villages fall in Gurugram and Jhajjar districts and are currently dependent on groundwater and freshwater channels for irrigation.

“It might have been tried on a pilot basis for a village or two, but for the first time, treated water of a cosmopolitan city is being used to resolve problems of villages,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

As per the plan, two STP channels will be connected to Jhajjar Drain 8. The water will be utilised for irrigating 51,445 acres. It is also planned to provide micro-irrigation on 10,700 acres at an estimated cost of about Rs 128 crore. The plan includes micro-irrigation on 1,700 acres in villages such as Dhankot, Gopalpur, Chandu, Garhi Harsaru. For this, a Rs 21.77-crore agreement has been executed.

Micro-irrigation on 1,400 acres in villages such as Barsa, Jhajjar, Sultanpur and Jhanjrola of Gurugram district is also planned for which an agreement has been executed amounting to Rs 21.42 crore.

Other villages to benefit under the plan include Harinager Dumma, Kheda Khurampur, Kutani, Jaraun, Siwari and Mushedpur. These villages are situated in Gurugram and Jhajjar districts.

The plan aims at saving fresh canal water, which can be supplied to the tail area of districts such as Rewari, Narnaul and Dadri. “The move is likely to resolve the problem of drinking water shortage in such districts,” Yadav said.