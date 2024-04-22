Haphazard parking plagues Panipat hospital

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 21

Vehicles parked haphazardly on the premises of the Civil Hospital here have become a major cause for concern for the patients, their attendants and commuters.

Cause traffic congestion According to sources, the staff have been directed by the higher officials several times to avail the facility at the free parking and not disrupt the entrance to the crucial blocks, but to no avail

The haphazard parking of vehicles has also become a major reason behind traffic snarls and congestion inside the hospital premises

The new building of the civil hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore and a special three-story multi-layer parking lot was also constructed. But, the parking facility is lying unused as hundreds of vehicles can be seen parked at the main entries and main road of the hospital

A large number of motorcycles can be seen parked at the main entry of the OPD block and the emergency block. Even government vehicles, ambulances and vehicles of the doctors and the health department staff are also not parked properly near the hospital building, due to which, people face a lot of inconvenience.

Though there is a three-storey free parking facility in the hospital and all employees had been directed to park their vehicles there, the problem persists. Due to the haphazard parking of vehicles, there have been instances when even the movement of ambulances has been affected.

Despite the deployment of private guards at the entrances to prevent wrong parking, the patients’ attendants manage to block the main entry of the OPD block, main building and the emergency ward.

According to sources, the staff have been directed by the higher officials several times to avail the facility at the free parking and not disrupt the entrance to the crucial blocks, but to no avail.

The haphazard parking of vehicles has also become a major reason behind traffic snarls and congestion inside the hospital premises.

The new building of the civil hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore and a special three-story multi-layer parking lot was also constructed. But, the parking facility is lying unused as hundreds of vehicles can be seen parked at the main entries and main road of the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jayant Ahuja, along with Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Poria, also visited the hospital recently and took stock of the situation.

Dr Ahuja said the doctors and staff had been directed to park their vehicles in the multi-layer parking lot and security guards had also been told to prevent people from parking their vehicles at the main entrances to the OPD and emergency block, he said.

The situation is likely to improve after the completion of the mother and child care hospital, due to which all roads leading to the multi-layer parking lot can be easily accessed, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat