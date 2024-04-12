 Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives

Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives

All departments concerned, including the traffic police, carry out special drive across state against unfit buses

Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives

The mangled school bus after accident near Mahendragarh in Narnaul district, Haryana, on April 11, 2024. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh, April 12

A special drive was conducted across Haryana on Friday to crack down on school buses plying without necessary documents and valid permits, a day after six children were killed and 20 sustained injuries in an accident in Mahendragarh district.

Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad issued stringent directives to the civil and police administration to check within the next 10 days, the fitness of all school buses in their districts even as a committee was set up to probe the factors leading to the accident.

According to officials, all departments concerned, including the traffic police, on Friday carried out special drives across the state to check whether school buses plying on the roads were following all norms and had necessary documents like roadworthiness, pollution under check, and valid permits.

Meanwhile, Prasad chaired an emergency meeting and was informed by Additional Chief Secretary, School Education, G Anupama that the Mahendragarh district municipal commissioner has assumed control over the management of the school whose bus was involved in the accident.

The meeting, conducted via video conference and convened to reinforce safety measures in schools, saw participation from divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, range additional DGPs, commissioners of police, and district SPs, an official statement said.

It is very important that unfit buses be promptly replaced with new ones and trained drivers be engaged by schools to ensure safe transportation. If any school fails to comply with the instructions, strict and exemplary action be taken against those responsible, the chief secretary directed.

As public servants, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that school children receive the highest standard of safe transportation facilities, the senior official said.

He told the officials that he wanted strict action against all those responsible for the accident asserting that those who play with the lives of innocent children must face severe consequences.

Strict action must be taken so that fear is instilled among those who engage in such callous actions, he added.

Prasad said that numerous policies and guidelines have already been issued by the relevant departments for safety purposes. However, the effective implementation of these measures lies with the field officers, he said.

He also cautioned officers that in the event of a recurrence of such an incident, decisive and unprecedented action will be taken at the senior level too.

Prasad emphasised that all officers must ensure the replacement of unfit school buses with new ones by the school management. Additionally, they should screen and ensure that trained drivers are employed, he said.

He instructed them to send a clear message to all the schools to ensure strict adherence to safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities for the protection of children.

“I will personally monitor the situation closely and review it after 10 days. We demand perceptible improvement, and we will not settle for anything less,” he added.

Police arrested three people, including the principal of the private school as well as the driver of the bus who was allegedly drunk and driving rashly.

According to an official statement, the committee has been set up by Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta for a thorough investigation to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the accident.

“In the light of the tragic incident where a school bus of G L Public School, Kanina carrying students met with an accident near Unhani resulting in the loss of lives of six students and injuries to several students, it is imperative that a thorough investigation be conducted to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to this unfortunate event,” according to an order issued by Gupta on Thursday.

In this regard, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner, Mahendragarh to inquire into the matter and asked to submit its findings at the earliest so that further necessary action can be taken accordingly, said the order.

The committee will also comprise sub-divisional magistrate, Kanina; deputy superintendent of police, Kanina and district education officer, Narnaul, it said. The accident occurred near Unhani village in Kanina in Mahendragarh when the bus was carrying around 40 children to the G L Public School.

Police had said the driver was caught at the accident site and his medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. They also said that the bus did not have a fitness certificate and other documents.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mahendragarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

2
Bathinda

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3
Delhi Explainer

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

4
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

5
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

6
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Hope for a change of heart

8
Health

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

9
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

10
Uttar Pradesh

Mother tortures 10-year-old girl to cover up sexual assault by friend, who abused minor son too

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

India advises citizens against travel to Israel and Iran amid rising tensions between the two countries

Tensions escalating following a strike on Iranian consulate ...

After decades, polls taking place in J&K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

After decades, polls taking place in J-K without fear of terrorism, cross-border firing: PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a poll rally in Udhampur

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Haryana cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash

Haryana Government cracks down on school buses flouting norms; committee to probe Mahendragarh bus crash that claimed 6 lives

All departments concerned, including the traffic police, car...

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Congress Central Election Committee is likely to meet in New...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Punjab Police arrest Khalistan Zindabad Force operative from Delhi

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

Sikander Maluka dropped as incharge of Punjab’s Maur, faces brunt of son, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu joining BJP

Sikander Maluka dropped as SAD in-charge of Punjab’s Maur after son Gurpreet, daughter-in-law Parampal Sidhu join BJP

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia’s interim bail plea

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

BJP can put Kejriwal behind bars, cannot imprison his ideas: Bhagwant Mann

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net