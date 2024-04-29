 Haryana Diary: Second innings at age 79 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Diary: Second innings at age 79

Haryana Diary: Second innings at age 79

Haryana Diary: Second innings at age 79


Faridabad: The announcement of the name of veteran political leader Mahender Pratap Singh (79) as the Congress candidate for the Faridabad seat has not only infused vigour among the workers and supporters of the Congress and AAP parties, it has also proved that age is no bar for starting yet another innings in politics. Pratap, who had gone into political reclusion around 10 years ago, has emerged as a sort of a poster boy after being fielded by the Congress to take on the ruling party’s Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is considered a warrior for consecutively being elected for the last two terms.

Budhiraja, Khattar battle for Panipat

Panipat: Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja getting a ticket from Karnal against BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the talk of the town. People say it’s a friendly match between the BJP and Congress, and the Congress has gifted the Karnal seat to the BJP without any contest. While some say the chances of BJP winning the seat have doubled, the fact is that the electorate is often fickle-minded and who it favours would be known only on June 4.

Vij, loyal soldier of BJP in pain

Ambala: On one hand, former Home and Health Minister Anil Vij vents his feelings on being ignored by the party and government, while on the other, he is also holding poll campaigns to seek votes for the party candidate in Ambala Cantonment. Recently, the minister held a door-to-door campaign with party candidate Banto Kataria and on the same day, while addressing a gathering at a school function, he expressed his pain, saying his power to give something had been taken away. Though the former minister has repeatedly said he was a loyal worker of the BJP and would continue to serve it, his statements expressing his feelings had become the talk of the town.

‘No one knows when things will change’

Mahendragarh: Former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma’s remark on Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav being given the ‘tag’ of a former minister, during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Nangal Choudhary, has kept political observers busy in analysing his statement. Raising objections, Sharma said, “There is no guarantee when things will change. Another swearing-in ceremony will take place after June 4, so it is not appropriate to call someone a former minister.”

Will this unity continue till voting day?

Yamunanagar: Varun Chaudhary, Congress candidate for the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, met with party leaders in Yamunanagar on Saturday, when he held a press conference, too. It was his first visit to Yamunanagar after the announcement of his candidature. Several senior leaders associated with the factions of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja joined the meeting and assured him of their full support in the elections. However, political observers wonder if this unity would continue till the voting day. They say if party leaders want to ensure the victory of their candidate, this unity should be visible on the field as well.

Mohan’s dream ends in disappointment

Hisar: Chander Mohan, former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, who is the lone member from the Bhajan Lal clan in the Congress, took to social media to express his feelings after Jai Prakash was announced as the Congress candidate for Hisar. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “One should make efforts till the last breath; whether one achieves the goal or gains experience, both are precious.” Mohan, the oldest among former CM Bhajan Lal’s three offspring, was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket. 

Contributed by Bijendra Ahlawat, Mukesh Tandon, Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Deepender Deswal

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Faridabad


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM