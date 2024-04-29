Haryana Diary: Second innings at age 79

Faridabad: The announcement of the name of veteran political leader Mahender Pratap Singh (79) as the Congress candidate for the Faridabad seat has not only infused vigour among the workers and supporters of the Congress and AAP parties, it has also proved that age is no bar for starting yet another innings in politics. Pratap, who had gone into political reclusion around 10 years ago, has emerged as a sort of a poster boy after being fielded by the Congress to take on the ruling party’s Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is considered a warrior for consecutively being elected for the last two terms.

Budhiraja, Khattar battle for Panipat

Panipat: Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja getting a ticket from Karnal against BJP candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the talk of the town. People say it’s a friendly match between the BJP and Congress, and the Congress has gifted the Karnal seat to the BJP without any contest. While some say the chances of BJP winning the seat have doubled, the fact is that the electorate is often fickle-minded and who it favours would be known only on June 4.

Vij, loyal soldier of BJP in pain

Ambala: On one hand, former Home and Health Minister Anil Vij vents his feelings on being ignored by the party and government, while on the other, he is also holding poll campaigns to seek votes for the party candidate in Ambala Cantonment. Recently, the minister held a door-to-door campaign with party candidate Banto Kataria and on the same day, while addressing a gathering at a school function, he expressed his pain, saying his power to give something had been taken away. Though the former minister has repeatedly said he was a loyal worker of the BJP and would continue to serve it, his statements expressing his feelings had become the talk of the town.

‘No one knows when things will change’

Mahendragarh: Former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma’s remark on Narnaul MLA Om Prakash Yadav being given the ‘tag’ of a former minister, during the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Nangal Choudhary, has kept political observers busy in analysing his statement. Raising objections, Sharma said, “There is no guarantee when things will change. Another swearing-in ceremony will take place after June 4, so it is not appropriate to call someone a former minister.”

Will this unity continue till voting day?

Yamunanagar: Varun Chaudhary, Congress candidate for the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, met with party leaders in Yamunanagar on Saturday, when he held a press conference, too. It was his first visit to Yamunanagar after the announcement of his candidature. Several senior leaders associated with the factions of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja joined the meeting and assured him of their full support in the elections. However, political observers wonder if this unity would continue till the voting day. They say if party leaders want to ensure the victory of their candidate, this unity should be visible on the field as well.

Mohan’s dream ends in disappointment

Hisar: Chander Mohan, former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, who is the lone member from the Bhajan Lal clan in the Congress, took to social media to express his feelings after Jai Prakash was announced as the Congress candidate for Hisar. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “One should make efforts till the last breath; whether one achieves the goal or gains experience, both are precious.” Mohan, the oldest among former CM Bhajan Lal’s three offspring, was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket.

Contributed by Bijendra Ahlawat, Mukesh Tandon, Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Deepender Deswal

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Faridabad