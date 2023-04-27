Haryana sees 59% dip in farm fires this month

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 26

The state has recorded 181 cases of wheat stubble burning in April so far, recording a fall of around 59 per cent in cases from previous year’s 440 cases during the corresponding period.

The state witnessed 16 new cases on Wednesday, said a data of the satellite provided by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

With maximum 42 cases, Sirsa district is at the top of the tally, while Palwal is at the second place with 24 cases, the data added.

Sonepat district is at the third place with 16 cases, followed by Jhajjar (15), Hisar (9), Rohtak (8), Gurugram (8), Rohtak (8), Karnal (8), Faridabad (7), Kaithal (6), Kurukshetra (6), Ambala (6), Bhiwani (4), Yamunanagar (3), Jind (3), Nuh (3), Panipat (3), Charkhi Dadri (1) and Rewari (1), the data added.

However, the number has declined in comparison to last year, but the stubble-burning cases has resulted in massive fire incidents in the wheat crop. “A few days ago, a farmer set the crop residue on fire adjacent to my fields. Soon the fire spread in nearby fields, reducing my standing crop to ash,” said Amit Kumar, a farmer.

The Agriculture Department, however, claimed that they had been spreading awareness among farmers about not to burn their stubble and action was being taken against the offenders. “Despite asking farmers not to burn the stubble, some are still doing so. The department is tracing the farmers who have burnt the stubble in their fields. We will impose fine on them,” said Dr Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal. He said several farmers were making profit by preparing dry fodder from stubble.