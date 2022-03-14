Haryana VB for criminal cases against 4 gazetted officers, 14 others

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau (VB) has recommended criminal cases against four gazetted officers, seven non-gazetted officers and as many private persons in four inquiries conducted in February 2022.

The VB has also recommended departmental action against two gazetted officers in two inquiries.

An official spokesperson of the VB said it had also arrested 10 government officials, including a gazetted officer, accepting bribe ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.40 lakh during the same period.

Briefing about the arrests made in February, he said Superintending Engineer Ravi Sharma and accountant Ravi Shankar both posted in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, were caught red-handed while receiving a bribe of Rs 1.40 lakh, while Inspector Rajbir Singh posted in the weight and measurement section of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Faridabad, was nabbed while receiving Rs 60,000 bribe.

Similarly, Ujender Singh, branch manager of the District Central Cooperative Bank, Palwal, was arrested taking Rs 25,000 bribe. Maan Singh, DHBVN lineman posted in Faridabad was apprehended taking a bribe of Rs 26,000 and Sri Bhagwan of Najar branch in Haryana Roadways, Jind, was arrested accepting Rs 10,000. Further, Inspector Jaiveer posted as the SHO at the Cheeka police station in Kaithal and Hariom assistant lineman at Palwal DHBVN were arrested while taking Rs 5,000 each. Sub-Inspector Jai Chand posted in Central Faridabad was also nabbed while accepting Rs 10,000 whereas Anshu Prashar, surveyor for the Gurugram MC was nabbed for taking Rs 2000 bribe.