Hisar hotel manager convicted of raping tourist from Thailand

Hisar, March 19

A local court has convicted a man of raping a tourist from Thailand at a hotel here about three and a half years ago. He has been identified as Gulshan Kumar who was the manager of the hotel. He was booked on the complaint of the victim, who had stayed at the hotel.

Case dates back to 2020 The Hisar police received the woman’s complaint on August 7, 2020.

The woman was on a visit to Hisar with some friends.

On August 6, she stayed at Regency Hotel.

She alleged that at night, the hotel manager broke into her room and committed the crime.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sunil Jindal, will award the quantum of punishment to the convict on March 21. Gulshan had got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court two months ago.

The police registered a case against the manager of the Regency Hotel located at Red Square market in Hisar and arrested him the same day.

The complainant alleged that she had come to Delhi as a tourist on March 2, 2020. She visited Hisar with some friends on August 6 with her friends and stayed at Regency Hotel.

She alleged that at night, the hotel manager entered the room and raped her. Afterwards, another man also tried to rape her but she managed to flee from the hotel and contacted the police.

