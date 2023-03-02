HSGMC takes charge of two gurdwaras in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 1

Members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) on Wednesday took over the charge of two more gurudwaras — Manji Sahib Gurdwara in Karnal and Sheesh Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in Taraori. A large number of police personnel were there to ensure law and order situation as some members of the Sikh community had threatened to oppose the HSGMC move in Karnal district.

Members of the HSGMC, led by committee president Mahant Karamjit Singh ,reached the gurdwara in Taraori and took the charge of management, and later took control of the management of Gurdwara Manji Sahib. “We have taken control of the management of gurdwaras in Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts. We will ensure better facilities at schools, colleges, and hospitals being run by some gurdwaras in the state,” he added.

Both are historical gurdwaras and were being managed by local committees under the supervision of the SGPC, said Bhupinder Singh Assandh, senior vice-president of the HSGMC. “We will take the charge of the management of all gurdwaras of the state soon,” he added.

Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, general secretary, HSGMC, said they were getting calls from across the state to take charge of the management of the gurdwaras. “Our purpose is to serve society with selfless service. We will ensure that,” he added.