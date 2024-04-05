HSPCB seals hot mix plant in Yamunanagar district

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 4

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed a hot mix plant, situated in Malikpur Khadar village of Yamunanagar district. The plant — which was without a name — was set up and operated without obtaining the consent to establish, consent to operate and without installing air pollution control machines.

As per information, HSPCB Regional Officer Virender Singh Punia issued a show-cause notice for closure of the said unit on January 3, but the unit didn’t submit any reply.

Punia recommended taking action against the unit on March 22 under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Taking action on Punia’s recommendation, HSPCB chairman P Raghavendra Rao issued a closure order of the unit recently. “It is hereby ordered to close down the operation of the hot mix plant at Malikpur Khadar village by sealing its plant/machinery and DG sets (if any), along with disconnection of electric and water supply of the said unit,” reads the order.

#Environment #Pollution #Yamunanagar