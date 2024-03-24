‘Illegal, undemocratic’: Congress MLA slams freezing of a/cs by I-T Dept

Jhajjar, March 23
Former Education Minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal has described the freezing of the party’s bank accounts by the Income-Tax authorities “illegal” and “undemocratic”. She said the action clearly indicated political vendetta against the main Opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.
She said this while interacting with mediapersons after garlanding the statue of Bhagat Singh here to observe the martyrdom day. She also termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a part of the “political malice”.
“Fair elections are necessary for a healthy democracy and a level-playing field should be provided to every political party in the fray. However, the ruling BJP is targeting leaders of Opposition parties with an intention to establishing a monopoly over the politics of the nation. Investigative agencies are taking action against the leaders in a rush. They are being sent behind bars without any fault,” said Bhukkal.
She called upon the people to raise their voice against the freezing of the Congress’ bank accounts, lack of transparency in taking donations at the time of elections and action against Opposition leaders with a bad intention to protect the democracy.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi