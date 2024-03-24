‘Illegal, undemocratic’: Congress MLA slams freezing of a/cs by I-T Dept

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 23

Former Education Minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal has described the freezing of the party’s bank accounts by the Income-Tax authorities “illegal” and “undemocratic”. She said the action clearly indicated political vendetta against the main Opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

She said this while interacting with mediapersons after garlanding the statue of Bhagat Singh here to observe the martyrdom day. She also termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a part of the “political malice”.

“Fair elections are necessary for a healthy democracy and a level-playing field should be provided to every political party in the fray. However, the ruling BJP is targeting leaders of Opposition parties with an intention to establishing a monopoly over the politics of the nation. Investigative agencies are taking action against the leaders in a rush. They are being sent behind bars without any fault,” said Bhukkal.

She called upon the people to raise their voice against the freezing of the Congress’ bank accounts, lack of transparency in taking donations at the time of elections and action against Opposition leaders with a bad intention to protect the democracy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jhajjar