In Faridabad, 59 arrests in 27 cybercrime cases in March

Faridabad, March 31

The cyber cells of the district police have arrested 59 criminals in connection with 27 cases solved in March this year. An amount of Rs 1.01 crore has been recovered or frozen in bank accounts.

While a total of 862 complaints were attended to or resolved in the past 31 days, the police managed to arrest a total of 59 suspects involved in many cases. The cyber police stations of Central, Ballabgarh and NIT received an average of 27 complaints daily in the past one month, reflecting the rise in such cybercrime.

While as many as 24 cases were resolved in the first week of March, cops arrested 24 persons in 10 cases. An amount of Rs 10.45 lakh was either recovered or frozen in banks. The second week saw the arrest of nine persons in five cases of cheating, in which an amount of Rs 27.82 lakh was also involved.

The police arrested 15 persons involved in eight cases in the third week of the month, in which money refunded or seized was Rs 53.36 lakh. The last week of this month led to the recovery of an amount of Rs 8.43 lakh and seizure of Rs 90,000 in the bank accounts in four cases in which 11 persons were arrested.

A senior police official said victims picking up calls of unidentified persons and failing to verify the identity of callers had led to a sharp rise in cybercrime. All cybercrimes need to be reported immediately to 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in. This helps in freezing the bank accounts of cyber criminals and in getting the money back into the account of the victim, said the official.

Modus operandi

The modus operandi of the crimes, according to the police, includes the completion of online tasks or games, refund of lapsed insurance policies, loans within minutes, increasing credit card limits, updating KYC, sending money abroad, blackmailing on the basis of obscene video calls and in the name of getting a job. Any Whatsapp or video calls from unidentified numbers should not be attended and OTP should not be shared.

