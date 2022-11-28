Independents rule the roost in Karnal, Kaithal districts

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 27

The results of 25 zila parishad and 196 panchayat samiti wards in Karnal and 21 of ZP and 138 of panchayat samiti in Kaithal district were declared on Sunday. Except for three seats, independent candidates won the remaining seats in both districts.

The BJP, Congress and the JJP did not contest on party symbol, while the AAP, INLD and BSP contested on the symbol from some seats. Now, the major political parties are eying these independents for the post of chairpersons. The candidates are claiming that most of their candidates have won.

Out of the 25 wards of ZP in Karnal, BJP district president Yogendra Rana claimed that 10 office-bearers of the party won and he was also claiming that five other winning candidates were also associated with the BJP, but the Congress MLA from Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi denied the claim of the BJP and said that 17 Congress leaders won the ZP elections in Karnal. As per the district administration, out of the 25 members, one seat was won by the BSP and one by the INLD, while the remaining 23 are independent. Renu Devi of the INLD won from ward 11, while Soniya of BSP won from ward 23. BJP district president of Kisan cell Narinder Gorsi and his wife lost both seats.

Kuldeep Singh won from ward-1, while Geeta Devi from ward-2, Shivram, aka Sachin Budhanpur, from ward-3, Saveeta Devi from ward-4, Amit Kumar from ward-5, Alka Kumari from 6, Jasveer Singh from 7, Surender Kumar from 8, Sushma Devi from 9, Krishan from 10, Renu Devi from 11, Nikita from 12, Mohan Lal from 13, Parvesh Kumari from 14, Pardeep Singh from 15, Reena from 16, Gurdeep Singh from 17, Rajesh Kumari from 18, Vinod Kumar from 19, Kiran from 20, Raj Kishan from 21, Jagbir Singh from 22, Soniya from 23, Pooja Devi from 24 and Sangram Singh from 25.

In Kaithal, out of 21 seats, AAP won one seat, while the remaining seats were won by independent candidates. The BJP is claiming that their 13 workers won the elections. Sanjeev Kumar won from ward-1, while Deepak Malik from 2, Sumila Dhull from ward-3, Dilbag from 4, Kamlesh Rani from 5, Amarjeet from 6, Kamlesh Rani from 7, Mamta Rani from 8, Davinder Sharma from 9, Sonia from 10, Vikramjeet from 11, Neha Tanwar from 12, Karambir from 13, Pinki Rani from ward-14, Munish Sharma from 15, Reetu Kumar from 16, Rakesh Kumar from 17, Manager from 18, Baljeet Kaur from 19, Surjeet Kaur from 20 and Balwan Singh from ward-21.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia visited the counting centres in Karnal district, while Sangeeta Tetarwal, Kaithal DC, and Masqood Ahmed, SP Kaithal, visited the counting centres in their districts. Returning officers congratulated the winning candidates.