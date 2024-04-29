INDIA VOTES 2024: District police, CRPF take out flag march in Yamunanagar to spread polling awareness

Yamunanagar, April 28
The district police and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) took out a flag march in the Sadhaura police station area of Yamunanagar district on Sunday.
Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson said the flag march was taken out in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state. He said the flag march was held under the direct supervision of SHO Anil Kumar and CRPF Inspector SS Gurjar.
He further said during the flag march, the team urged citizens to cooperate with the police for the conduct of a peaceful, fair and free election process.
He added that polling in the state would begin on May 25.
As per the available information, the flag march passed through the streets and roads of Sadhaura main market and villages Sarawan, Paharipur Naka, Rasulpur, Kotla and others.
“The police encouraged people to participate in the elections without fear. An appeal was also made to the public to not get misled by any anti-social elements at the time of elections and to immediately report any such incident,” said Chamkaur.
