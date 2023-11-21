Interchange sought on Greenfield e-way

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 20

The protest demanding the facility of an interchange or access point to the Greenfield Expressway near Mohna village in the district continued for 37th day today.

The expressway will connect Faridabad with the upcoming international airport at Jewar in Greater Noida. The protestors said the stir would continue till their demand was met.

“While the state government and the authorities concerned have failed to respond positively to the demand, residents of 24 villages in the area are united on the issue,” said Roop Chand, head of the agitation committee.

He said the absence of an interchange would cause severe inconvenience to the residents of several villages, on whose land the expressway was being built.

“Our demands were submitted by two former MLAs and the sitting Prithla MLA to the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister last month. Yet there has been no official announcement accepting our demand so far,” said Ishwar Numberdar, a resident of Mohna village. He added that they would also seek support from various political and non-political organisations in this regard.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, a spokesperson of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, said the Chief Minister, who was in the district recently, should have been made aware about the issue by the party leaders. He added that the farmers and residents will continue their agitation indefinitely until their demands were met.

Resident’s demand has already been forwarded to the state government, said an official of the district administration.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Hooda also participated in the ongoing sit-in on Monday. He also raised nine questions regarding the development of the city in the past nine years.

He questioned the government on the lack of progress on the two metro projects to link Faridabad with Gurugram and Palwal.

The Congress leader criticised the government over the Rs 200 crore scam in the Municipal Corporation, pending demand for an industrial mother unit, law and order situation In the city and poor garbage disposal system.

He raised concerns over Faridabad emerging among the most polluted cities in the state, the pending construction of the Manjhawali bridge as well as farmers issues like MSP and shortage of fertilisers. Besides, he claimed that over 75,000 cases of liquor were missing from warehouses in the state.

#Congress #Deepender Hooda #Faridabad