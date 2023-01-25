Jawahar Yadav appointed CM's OSD

Chandigarh, January 24
Jawahar Yadav, a BJP leader, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister.
“His appointment is against a temporary and isolated post, and he will hold it as long as the Chief Minister wants him to continue as the OSD,” read an order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today. It will be Yadav’s second term in CMO.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Egypt considering allocating land to Indian industries in Suez Canal Economic Zone
It is mentioned in a joint statement released on Thursday
CBI books telecom infrastructure firm GTL for cheating, bank fraud in Rs 4,760 crore credit facilities
The agency has booked the company, unidentified directors, p...
Title eludes Sania Mirza in last Grand Slam as she and Rohan Bopanna go down fighting in Australian Open mixed doubles final
The unseeded Indian duo goes down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilia...
US NGO based in Pakistan and receiving aid from American agency is associated with terror organisations, alleges Congressman
Congressman Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Af...