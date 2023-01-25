Jawahar Yadav appointed CM's OSD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Jawahar Yadav, a BJP leader, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister.

“His appointment is against a temporary and isolated post, and he will hold it as long as the Chief Minister wants him to continue as the OSD,” read an order issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here today. It will be Yadav’s second term in CMO.

