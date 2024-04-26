Panipat: JEE Main result declared, high scorers rejoice

Tribune Reporters

Panipat, April 25

Around 10 students of Panipat city have secured more than 99 percentile in JEE Main Session 2, the results of which were declared today.

Vichitr Arora, a student of Dyal Singh Public School here, who secured 99.68 percentile, said he wanted to become a computer engineer. He said he had been regular both at his school and coaching institute throughout the year. “I secured 99.29 percentile in the first JEE Main examination, but this time, I secured 99.68 percentile,” he said.

“I used to study for eight hours consistently and focused on the basics, which helped me crack the exam,” he said. “I am working hard for the JEE (Advanced) now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krish secured 99.58 percentile, Shivam Saini 99.39 percentile, Tanshq Mittal 99.33 percentile, Laksh Alawadhi 99.29 percentile, Sanyam 99.29 percentile, Tushar 99.24 percentile, Kushagra Narang 99.18 percentile and Nikhil Kumar secured 99.16 percentile.

In Hisar district, as many as five students secured 99 percentile and more. Manuj has scored 99.98 percentile with AIR 314, Rishit Barala has scored 99.83 percentile with AIR 2,766, Gurpreet 99.43 percentile with AIR 9,152, Kunal Khairwal 99.42 percentile, Rashmi 99.42 percentile and Priyanshi Sehra 99 percentile.

In Yamunanagar, Arahana Garg, who secured 98.766 percentile, said, “Consistent studies with clarity of basics is the key to success in such entrance exams. Students should always keep up with their hobbies along with studies as they are very helpful in keeping good mental and physical health.”

Meanwhile, Narnaul lad Punit Saini, who has secured 99.29 percentile, aspires to get admission in the computer science stream at IIT-Mumbai for which he has been toiling for the past over a year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat