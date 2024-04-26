Karnal records 6.9 LMT wheat arrival so far

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 25

As the wheat harvesting season unfolds, farmers in the district are fully engaged in the process, utilising tractors equipped with harvesting equipment and combine harvesters to maximise efficiency.

As per the data, all grain markets and purchase centres across the district have witnessed an arrival of 6,91,446 MT so far. During the same period last year, the total arrival stood at 7,11,481 MT. Last year, the district had recorded a total arrival of 7,52,052 MT. Due to unprecedented weather conditions, which prevailed last week and last month, the farmers fear a slight fall in overall production.

Despite facing challenges such as fluctuating weather conditions, farmers are working tirelessly to harvest their wheat crop.

“I have cultivated wheat on nearly 25 acres and due to fluctuation in weather conditions, could not harvest the crop last week. I am harvesting it now. In a couple of days, the fields will be cleared and the grain will reach the grain market,” said Yashbir Singh, a farmer.

